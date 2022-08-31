Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management is recognizing September as National Preparedness month and reminding the residents of Hamilton County to be prepared before a disaster occurs in our area.
 
This year’s theme is A Lasting Legacy: “The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family.”
Over the last several years, Hamilton County has been affected by several disasters such as tornadoes, ice storms, floods and wildfires.
 
Emergency Preparedness can help you during a disaster before First Responders arrive. So, it’s important to be “aware and prepared” in order to help yourself, your family and your community.
 
National Preparedness month is designed to raise awareness and encourage us to take the steps to prepare for emergencies in their homes, businesses, schools, and places of worship.
 
One can start by reviewing or creating an emergency plan and a “To Go” kit.
An Emergency Plan consists of:
  • Develop evacuating procedures for your home for a fire or severe weather
  • Create a phone list of family members to contact in the event of an emergency
  • Designate a “safe” location to meet after evacuating your home
  • Create a phone list consisting of medical providers, insurance carriers or work locations
Make sure to practice your emergency plan with your family at least once a year.
 
An Emergency “To Go” kit consists of:
  • Water – at least a gallon per person, per day, for 3-5 days.
  • Non-perishable food items (dried fruit, peanut butter, crackers) enough for each person for 3-5 days
  • Pet supplies – Food and Water
  • Battery powered weather radio with extra batteries
  • First Aid Kit – all your prescriptions
  • Cell phone
  • Additional clothing, blankets
For more information on Emergency Preparedness, click here: www.hamiltonready.org

