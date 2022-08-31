HCOEM is recognizing September as National Preparedness month and reminding the residents of Hamilton Co. to be prepared before a disaster occurs in our area. Details: https://t.co/tK4TSnzm6f pic.twitter.com/7Q1LYV6VvC— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) August 31, 2022
- Develop evacuating procedures for your home for a fire or severe weather
- Create a phone list of family members to contact in the event of an emergency
- Designate a “safe” location to meet after evacuating your home
- Create a phone list consisting of medical providers, insurance carriers or work locations
- Water – at least a gallon per person, per day, for 3-5 days.
- Non-perishable food items (dried fruit, peanut butter, crackers) enough for each person for 3-5 days
- Pet supplies – Food and Water
- Battery powered weather radio with extra batteries
- First Aid Kit – all your prescriptions
- Cell phone
- Additional clothing, blankets