HCA Healthcare, an agency that owns Parkridge says it has experienced a data breach.
They state basic patient information such as names, addresses, phone numbers, and birthdays were stolen.
HCA Healthcare claims no credit cards or account numbers were stolen, yet the information that was could be used to gain more information about the victims affected by the data breach.
Michele Mason with Better Business Bureau says victims of HCA’s Healthcare data breach should anticipate getting unexpected calls.
She said although the information that was stolen is basic but could be valuable to hackers.
“With your birthday, name, and even email those are pieces of a puzzle someone could use to try to steal your identity. Sometimes they even contact you in hopes that you will give the other pieces, so just be very careful. Sometimes with these data breaches we can see a delay, maybe six months before someone attempts to do anything because they are hoping to catch someone off guard,” Mason said.
Mason said to also watch out for emails.
She encourages victims to warn family members as hackers could impersonate a victim and attempt to get personal information from family members.
Contacting your financial provider is helpful as well.
“To see if there are additional steps you can take to safe guard your information. We always encourage people to check their credit reports on a regular basis, at least twice a year. You even have the option to do a credit freeze that requires certain information to verified before a new credit can be established in your account,” Mason said.
Mason said changing your passwords and making them stronger is another measure.
“A lot of technology advances are making it easier and easier for scammers to try to figure out passwords, so the stronger and more difficult you make it, the more often you change it is a great step towards protecting your identity,” Mason said.
She said in this case, victims of the data breach will likely be offered credit monitoring assistance.
“We encourage people to make sure if you get notified, that you verify before you contact them, that you are hearing from the correct entity. So, go back to the site for Parkridge's operations and makes sure this is the correct company and the contact information matches up because you will have to give your social security number and other information for them to do monitoring of your credit,” Mason said.
Statement from HCA Healthcare here.