Good Wednesday. This evening we will continue with hazy skies creating less than pristine air quality. We have a code orange alert for Cherokee County NC until midnight, but everyone with breathing issues may want to limit outdoor activities. The smoke is expected to abate at least a little Thursday.
We can also expect some scattered showers and storms mainly east of Chattanooga as a front slides in from the north.
Behind the front, we will have amazing weather Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 80s, lots of sunshine, and lower humidity.
Saturday will be nice also although it will be a bit warmer with a high of 88.
We will see more showers and storms possibly late Sunday into next Monday.
