Hasbro 3D-prints your face on its action figure toys

Toy maker Hasbro is teaming up with 3D-printing company Formlabs to personalize their action figure toys, like Ghostbusters, Star Wars, Marvel, and more.
The Hasbro Selfie Series will let would-be heroes take a scan of their face with their phone and have a custom-made, look-a-like action figure delivered at some point afterward. You can opt to become an X-Wing Pilot, Ghostbuster, Power Ranger or Snake Eyes from GI Joe, amongst others.
You'll need to download Hasbro Pulse, the company's mobile app. Scans will open up closer to the expected ship date in the Fall.
The figures will cost about $60 (plus taxes).
As of now, the offering is only available to customers in the US.