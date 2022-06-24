The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a chase involving a stolen vehicle ended with the suspect crashing in a patrol car on Highway 58 Friday evening.
It happened around 4:45pm.
HCSO spokesperson Matt Lea says deputies tried to pull over the driver, Randy Ridge, when they learned the station wagon he was driving was stolen.
Lea says Ridge refused to stop, leading deputies on a chase that ended when Ridge crossed the median and crashed into an officer in a patrol unit who was trying to stop Ridge from hitting oncoming traffic.
Ridge tried to run from the scene but was caught.
Ridge is charged with multiple traffic violations, Theft of Property, Reckless endangerment, and Felony Evading. Ridge also has outstanding warrants for Driving on Suspended, Theft, and Failure to Appear.
No officers were injured.
