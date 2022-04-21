A Harrison couple is thanking a brave fire captain who rescued a dog from a burning home a couple of weeks ago.
The owners thought they were going to lose everything in the fire until Captain Nick Wilson managed to save their dog which is what they said they value the most.
"I opened the door to the camper and the whole back side of the house was on fire, I mean just engulfed. It was rolling up,” said Angela Ferney, one of the homeowners.
"The way it got the camper and the wind was blowing that day it jumped from the house to the camper,” said Mac Campbell, the other homeowner.
The home had just been remodeled and now has to be rebuilt after the fire destroyed it.
"As soon as I got off the phone with 911 I tried to get her out but the door was already melted shut,” said Ferney.
“I had to make two separate entries to get in there, there was sill in the floor black smoke, completely no visibility at all,” said Wilson.
Captain Wilson said it was hard to see Maggie through the smoke because of her black fur, but luckily he was able to rescue her amid the smoke and fire.
“I was able to start petting her with one hand and reached across her back with the other one and try to pull her to me. She latched onto my jacket sleeve and we pretty much just kind of drug each other back towards the door and was able to get her outside,” he said.
“Once I saw her take off for the woods I knew we will get her, get her back,” said Ferney.
The home may be a total loss, but the couple said the most important thing is that they are alive and so is their four-legged child Maggie.
"We got each other,” they said. “We got each other and we got Maggie"
All thanks to the kind heart of the brave fire captain and his team.
"It's part of our jobs to save life and property,” Captain Wilson said.
The couple did not have insurance for the home, but they said they plan to build a new home on the same property.