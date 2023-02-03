District action is only heating up in Tennessee as we inch closer to district tournaments across the state. Many are jockeying for seeding, including the McMinn County and Bradley Central boys.
The Bears have been on a tear since losing to the Cherokees on their home floor, bringing a seven game winning streak to Athens with them.
McMinn County just appears to have their number this season as they complete the season sweep of Bradley Central with a 71-63 win. The victory sets up a date with Cleveland on Tuesday with the 4A-District 5 regular season crown up for grabs.
Down in Chattanooga it was another chapter in the historic Baylor-McCallie rivalry. The Red Raiders have gotten he best of the Blue Tornado twice this season. Once in the Best of Preps Tournament championship game and then the other at Duke Arena in region play.
It’s just appears to be Baylor’s year, no matter the sport, as Big Red gets the win on the road 54-46 over rival McCallie for a third time this season.
Before the boys took the floor, it was ladies first in Athens as Bradley Central looked to bounce back from their first loss of the season against the Lady Cherokees. It’s never a bad thing when you’re first loss comes in late January.
The Bearettes clearly used it as fuel as they take care of business 77-20 over McMinn County to stay perfect in district play.