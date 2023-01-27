The LFO girl's basketball team has only lost three games the last two seasons as they took on Ringgold on the road Friday night.
The Lady Tigers appeared to be up for the challenge through the first 16 minutes. LFO turned it on in the second half to keep stacking wins as they take down Ringgold 63-45.
East Hamilton has been rolling through the district competition in 3A-District 6 with an undefeated record. Until Red Bank came to play on Friday night.
The young Lions get a major district road win over the Hurricanes, 75-62.
Over at East Ridge the Pioneers never wavered as they picked up a district win as well 81-52 over Hixson.