The Murray County Lady Indians continue their dream season after a thriller against KIPP Atlanta Collegiate. The Lady Indians did need extra time, but they'll able to take down the Lady Warriors 61-56 to advance to the GHSA Class AA quarterfinals. Murray County will play the winner of Dodge County and Josey.
Up the road in Fort Oglethorpe things didn't go so well for the LFO Lady Warriors. In a tough draw against defending state champion Lumpkin County, the Lady Warriors were eliminated 66-32.
Friday night GHSA scores:
Class AAAAA:
Dalton - 41 Jackson - 69
Cambridge - 63 Calhoun - 68
Class AAAA:
Westminster - 54 NW Whitfield - 56
Heritage - 42 Holy Innocents' - 79
Class AAA:
Coahulla Creek - 33 Wesleyan - 83
TSSAA Girl's Region Tournament Quarterfinal scores:
4A - Region 3:
Shelbyville - 22 Bradley Central - 72
Walker Valley - 34 Warren County - 57
McMinn County - 30 Coffee County - 67
Franklin County - 29 Cleveland - 75
3A - Region 3:
Red Bank - 38 Fulton - 41
Sequoyah - 36 Soddy-Daisy - 59
Austin-East - 25 Signal Mountain - 72
East Hamilton - 69 Lenoir City - 70
2A - Region 2:
Brainerd - 22 McMinn Central - 76
Kingston - 55 Tyner - 35
Tellico Plains - 38 Polk County - 39
Marion County - 25 Meigs County - 64
2A - Region 3:
Sequatchie County - 26 Westmoreland - 46
1A - Region 3:
Lookout Valley - 25 Whitwell - 63
CGLA - 0 Van Buren - 2 (Forfeit)
South Pittsburg - 33 Copper Basin - 45
Division-II AA Quarterfinals:
Baylor - 46 Ensworth - 56