The Boyd Buchanan girls team earned the one seed in the Division-II A District 2 Tournament for a reason. Their only district loss though would be to their opponent Friday night in Silverdale Baptist Academy.
The Lady Bucs came in on a mission as they take down the Lady Seahawks 47-39 to win their first district tournament title since 2016.
On the boys side of things it would be host Notre Dame taking on Boyd Buchanan. The two split their season series with each winning on their respective home floor.
The trend would continue on Friday night as the Irish won in lopsided fashion 60-28 to capture their second straight district tournament championship.
In Division-I play, it was senior night at Tyner as the Rams looked to lock up the one seed in 2A-District 4 against CSAS. The Patriots got the best of the Rams earlier this season on E. 3rd St.
That wouldn't be the case on Friday as Tyner cruises to a 51-44 win to stake claim to the one seed in next week's 2A-District 6 tournament.