When you have a fur baby sharing your home, every day feels like National Pet Day.
But on Tuesday, April 11th - it's official!
National Pet Day is a time to pay special attention to your best animal friend.
Their species is irrelevant.
Some people prefer dogs and cats-- while others prefer feathered friends, or even scaly fish - or snakes.
Whatever animal companion brings you joy, take some time today to make sure you're providing the very best environment.
Throw away toys that have become unsafe, verify that vaccinations are up to date, and check tags, microchips or other forms of ID in case your pet gets lost.
And if you don't have a pet, it's a great time to visit your local shelter and maybe offer an animal in need a loving, forever home.