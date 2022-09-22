Good morning and happy Autumnal Equinox! Today is the first day of the fall season, and it is perfectly timed with our transitional weather day thanks to a passing cold front. Today will still be warm with highs in the mid-80s and a mostly to partly sunny sky. A few spotty showers will be possible.
On the back side of the cold front, wind will pick up from the northwest this afternoon at 10-15mph, gusts at 20-25. Then, temperatures will drop more quickly in the early evening, and the humidity will fall, too. Tonight will have a few clouds with a north breeze and cool lows in the low to mid-50s.
Friday will be a fantastic fall day with mostly sunny skies and highs only in the 70s – near 77 in Chattanooga. Saturday morning will start in the 50s with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a chance for a spotty shower.
A second cold front will pass on Sunday and may trigger some scattered showers/storms with highs in the upper 70s. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week should have lots of sunshine and temperatures ranging from morning 50s to afternoon 70s.