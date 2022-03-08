A teacher at Dade County High School found an unloaded handgun Tuesday at the school.
A statement from Superintendent Josh Ingle explained that an "unusual box" was found under a shelf in a classroom.
The box contained an unloaded gun, which was immediately taken by a Dade County Sheriff’s Officer.
The teacher immediately notified the DCHS Administration and Law Enforcement.
No additional weapons or ammunition was found in a search of the classroom.
Ingle said that all students are safe and there were no additional disruptions.
The investigation is ongoing.