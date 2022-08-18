Some Hamilton County classroom teachers are working overtime at school, and in their homes, but not getting paid for it. A new Tennessee law requires them to scan the barcodes of every book, so they can be posted on the school’s website. It’s a lot of work, and the deadline is approaching.

Middle Valley Elementary first grade teacher Michelle Gooden is one of many educators who keeps hundreds, even thousands of books in her classroom. Once, that was a blessing, but in some ways, it has become a curse. She and her fellow teachers just got word that they have just a few weeks to scan every book, in addition to their regular duties.

"I don't have time to plan engaging lessons if I have to meet the deadline of scanning books, because the children come first," Gooden said.

A new Tennessee law called the Age Appropriate Materials Act, is intended to satisfy critics of so-called inappropriate books, ensuring that each classroom includes only suitable content. Every book must be scanned, and then posted on the school’s website, for everyone to see. But the bill comes with a tight deadline, and no additional help to do this extra work.

Gooden said, "Many teachers are asked to do this on their own time, and in my opinion we are asked to do more and more things on our own time."

Hamilton County teachers have until Aug. 31 to finish the task. Every book has to be scanned and documented, even multiple copies of the same book. Teachers say the tedious task takes time away from their primary focus, teaching children. Middle Valley principal Allyson DeYoung agrees.

DeYoung said, "Somebody said give them extra time, but when would that be? It would have to be taken from the time they're using for instruction. Our teachers shouldn't have to work for free after school and on weekends. That's their personal time, their family time."

In some schools, volunteers have offered to help, but not all schools have an ample supply of volunteers. Principal DeYoung said better planning and communication from Tennessee's decision makers could have prevented an unnecessary amount of stress for classroom teachers.

DeYoung said, "Did these decision makers talk to the people who are being impacted? There should have been a conversation from these decision makers on how this will impact the people teaching our children."