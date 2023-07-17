Tennessee's annual sales tax holiday for school-related supplies is July 28 through July 30.
Clothes, school supplies, and computers will be tax-free.
Hamilton Place Mall retailers already have their deals set for the sales tax weekend and wait for shoppers to take advantage of them.
Despite high inflation, Hamilton Place Mall's Senior Marketing Director Jason Heymann said it would not stop shoppers from taking advantage of the sales tax holiday weekend.
"Last year, I kind of noticed people were waiting, being very patient, and not coming out. This year is the opposite, and I am kind of shocked. One of our retailers was telling me that they were confused and that something was going on; we are seeing a huge number. Something must be wrong; we must not be doing things right; there's no way we are having this much traffic. So, they literally sat and counted people coming in just to make sure, and sure enough, it was really that busy," Heymann said.
Stacy Keating with CBL Properties said national data leads her to believe Hamilton Place Mall will be even busier than last year's back-to-school shopping.
"The national retail federation is projecting a record-breaking back-to-school season with spending reaching 41 billion dollars which breaks down to about 890 dollars per family," Keating said.
Travis Smith and Andrea Roya are two parents who will utilize the deals next week to get a break from inflation.
"For my son, he's a senior at UT-Chatt, and my granddaughter is in preschool. Any tax break we can get nowadays is a plus because things are so high and outrageous and stuff. I am grateful for the government giving tax-free weekend," Smith said.
"We always like to save money and see what we can get into. Us girls love our shopping," Roya said.
Heymann said the mall will open during regular business hours, but some retailers are changing things up.
"It is going to be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and then 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, but some of our stores will be opening extra hours. American Eagle says they are opening an hour early just for exclusive RSVP to shop at their stores," Heymann said.