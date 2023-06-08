The Chambliss Center for Children and Isaiah 117 House have partnered to bring the first Isaiah 117 house to Hamilton County, and offered a preview for the home on Thursday.
The house aims provide physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children waiting for foster care placement.
President of the Chambliss Center, Katie Harbison says the concept started in Carter County, Tennessee and is now spreading across the state.
"We honored to be able to partner with the Isaiah 117 House organization," Harbison said. "They are amazing and really have a heart for children. And that's who we are, as well."
Harbison says she excited to bring this type of care to Hamilton County children.