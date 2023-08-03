Sensing the measure didn't have support from his colleagues, Hamilton County Commissioner Steve Highlander, R-Ooltewah, has pulled a resolution that would have temporarily paused rezoning requests along Hunter Road.
Instead, Highlander has talked with Mayor Weston Wamp about developing a working group that would evaluate county roads in places where growth is outpacing infrastructure.
"There's no questions that you raised ... a reasonable concern about traffic that roads like Hunter Road and Snow Hill Road face — and they were never designed to," Wamp told Highlander during a commission meeting Wednesday. "They were designed more for wagons than they were for the kind of traffic that you get these days."
