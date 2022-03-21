Hamilton County leaders are pushing for a more modern approach to land use planning on Signal Mountain.
Commissioner Chip Baker, who represents Signal Mountain, was among several leaders from Signal Mountain to lead a discussion Monday on potential changes to the area's strategic plan. The current one hasn't been updated since 1997.
"There needs to be a plan in place and that looks like what they are going to do," said Amy Hudson, who lives in the unincorporated part of the mountain. "A lot of houses are coming and something needs to be done to curtail the building."
Hamilton County, the Town of Signal Mountain and the Town of Walden kicked off a series of meetings Monday to talk through the future of land use planning on Signal Mountain. The new plan they come up with could be on the books for decades.
"We really haven't updated it nor really used it," said Baker. "It's a guideline. And the question is how closely do you follow the guideline?"
The priorities brought up by people who came to the meeting included property size limits, improvements to roads and sewers and preserving natural assets.
Baker said it's an opportunity to take control of growth on the mountain and write the future of the area for decades to come.
"You can't stop growth," said Hudson. "So you might as well get on board and come up with a plan."