A new school could be replacing the 'Golden Gateway' site in Downtown Chattanooga.
The news of a possible new school downtown comes after Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced Sunday morning, they will make an official offer to the Bluecross Blue Shield of Tennessee to acquire the Gateway site.
"This would be the type of school that kids across the county attend, so it would both address some of the growth in the immediate downtown vicinity, but it would also have career pathways and partnerships with local employers," said Mayor Wamp.
The plan is to build a new school on the 11 acre property. Mayor Wamp says its an opportunity to expand career and technical education near major employers.
"The county has an obligation in my opinion to act, take advantage in this once of a generation real estate opportunity so you have to go and seize on it while it's on the market," said Mayor Wamp.
The Mayor says school board members and county leaders have rallied around the proposal. We reached out to several board members for comment.
District 1 School Board Member Rhonda Thermin tells us she would have to know more about the project to speak on the matter.
But Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson said, in part:
"The ideas I have discussed with Mayor Wamp would support our opportunity 2030 strategic plan commitments that every student learns, every student belongs, every school equipped, and every community served. As we work to meet our district's facility needs and serve our students in the best way possible, we appreciate the Mayor's willingness to consider and work with us on innovative solutions that will strengthen our community," said Dr. Robertson.
The total land area including the building is estimated to cost 11.8 million dollars.
We will be working to learn more about the purchase and the need for a new school in the area.