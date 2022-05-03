Hamilton County Teachers of the Week

Local 3 News is teaming up with the Hamilton County Education Foundation to recognize outstanding educators.
The first educator chosen is Jeanne Manley of Signal Mountain Middle School.
Manely is a Special Education teacher. It is her job to form meaningful relationships with students and their families for the best educational outcome.
Signal Mountain Middle School said that Manely is high dedicated to her role as an educator.
With this partnership there will be the inaugural Hamilton County Schools Heroes Award Luncheon on May 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Visit The Hamilton County Schools Foundation website to donate or purchase a ticket for the award luncheon.
Stay with Local 3 News to see other educators we highlight.