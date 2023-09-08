Hamilton County teacher arrested on human trafficking charges

Hamilton County Elementary Special Education Teacher David Acevedo is facing charges of Simple Possession, Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon, Drug Paraphernalia, and Promoting Prostitution.
The charges come after a human trafficking operation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in Chattanooga.
Acevedo was suspended without pay pending the legal investigation August 29th.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says five-men were arrested after the multi-day operation.
"In those two days it was a great success,” said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Assistant Special Agent Human Trafficking Unit Jeremy Lofquest.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Assistant Special Agent with the human trafficking unit says the team used proactive measures to make the arrests and get seven women to safety. The bureau partners with Grow Free Tennessee.
"Directly provide restorative services to survivors of trafficking,” said Lofquest.
The Hamilton County Health Department Public Health Educator with the sexual violence prevention program says there are indicators to look for that someone may be being trafficked. This includes being reserved, seeing to be scripted with question answers, showing physical signs of abuse or not having identifying documents.
"Many victims are probably not going to come up to you and say hey I need help,” said Hamilton County Health Department Public Health Educator Monica Thompson.
Thompson urges people to report indicators to state hotlines.
"You shouldn't go up to the person or try to interact yourself, but there are hotlines you can call immediately that are available 24 hours,” said Thompson.