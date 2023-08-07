Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced on Monday that a Hamilton County Schools educator has been appointed to the 2023-2024 Civic Education and Engagement Advisory Committee.
“I am proud to appoint Rebekah Reed of Hamilton County Schools as a member of the Civic Education and Engagement Advisory Committee,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are honored to have an education professional so committed to increasing civic engagement among students serve as a committee member."
Rebekah Reed is one of 14 education professionals chosen as a member of the Civic Education and Engagement Advisory Committee.
The Civic Education and Engagement Advisory Committee will work to develop lesson plans and curriculum that align with Tennessee academic standards to incorporate civic engagement throughout the K-12 education experience.