Hamilton County Superintendent Justin Robertson will update the school district in his State of the System address Tuesday.
The speech is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
In his first State of the System address as superintendent, he’s expected to lay out his vision for the year ahead as the district wraps up its final year in its current strategic plan.
He’s also expected to push for better funding for some of the district’s most outdated buildings.
Two school board members called that a crisis Tuesday.
“We have had not only a challenging year, but two years with COVID, tornado, more COVID and then a change in leadership,” said School Board Chair Tucker McClendon. “When you're in that job and when you're on the school board, it's never just one thing it's a multitude of different things."
The district is in the middle of upgrading the Chattanooga School of Liberal Arts and Tyner Middle and High School. Robertson, however, is expected to push for more funding for overdue upgrades to older school buildings in Hamilton County.
"Ensuring that our children have equitable access to education,” said School Board Member Karitsa Jones. “So much so that it's pretty much liberation to be as successful as they can be."
Jones said pushing for that would show a priority for improving access to education across the board. Jones also said she wants to see what Robertson’s goals are in outlining the district’s next strategic plan, which will go into effect next year.
"I'm pretty confident that as that work continues that they will be discussing what it looks like as we begin the work on a new strategic plan,” said Jones.