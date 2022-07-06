Students in Hamilton County showed progress in English (ELA), Math and Social Studies, but dropped slightly in Science, according to the newly-released Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) scores.
Grades 3-12 are tested for proficiency levels English Language Arts (ELA), Math, Science, and Social Studies categories.
Hamilton County scored at or above statewide proficiency levels in more than 64% of tested areas during the 2021-22 school year, according to Hamilton County Schools.
“There are many positive trends in our district-wide data,” said Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “Our students have shown incredible resilience and are continuing to shine as academic performers across the state.
Gains were seen in the Social Studies and ELA areas where local students posted their highest proficiency levels since the District developed its Future Ready 2023 strategic plan in 2018.
Students in the 6th and 7th grades saw the greatest increase, with a nearly 10% gain in each grade level.
For 4th graders, 43% of students met or exceeded expectations in ELA.
There was also a rebound in 4th and 5th grade Math proficiency, which showed increases to 2018 baseline results after a year of decline. testing results show that 44% of those students met or exceeded proficiency goals, a level that is six percentage points higher than seen statewide.
Eighth grade Math results were lower than the previous year and the state average. According to HCS Chief Strategy Officer Shannon Moody, this is one of the achievement areas that will receive additional attention and strategic supports as more detailed results are released by the state.
“We are excited to dig into this data to determine how we can continue to best align our curriculum and learning supports to meet the needs of all our students,” Moody said. “Our goal is to take what we learn from these exciting results to celebrate and strengthen supports for our classroom leaders so that our students will continue to accelerate throughout the 2022-23 school year.”