Hamilton County government officials are inviting the public to join them this Saturday for a coordinated spring clean-up of highly trafficked roadways to keep Hamilton County beautiful.
County-led community service projects to pick up litter will take place Saturday, May 6th from 9-11 a.m. at two locations: Ooltewah Georgetown Road and Dallas Hollow Road.
“Cleaning up roadways may seem small in the face of some of our county’s most serious challenges, but if you don’t do the small things well, it’s hard to get the big things right,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “We want to be a community where our children are raised with self-respect and that starts with taking care of this beautiful county we’ve been given.”
Saturday’s “Spring Clean-Up” is part of a broader push to reduce litter by Mayor Wamp, who launched an initiative with District Attorney Coty Wamp earlier this year aimed at doubling trash pickup assignments through the county’s alternative sentencing program.
“By making this gesture, we are reminding ourselves that it’s on each of us to maintain the beauty of Hamilton County," said Commissioner Je Eversole.
Participants are asked to sign up here ahead of time.
Trash grabbers, gloves, and water will be provided. Participants are advised to wear closed-toe, comfortable clothes.
For participants cleaning up Ooltewah Georgetown Road, please park at Meadowview Baptist Church, 10715 Ooltewah Georgetown Road, Georgetown, TN 37336.
For participants cleaning up Dallas Hollow Road/Hamby Road, please park at Green Pond Baptist Church, 10145 Dallas Hollow Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379.