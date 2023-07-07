On July 6, 2023, a Hamilton County deputy was dispatched to Hixson Marina Road for a male individual operating a cabin cruiser with two weed-eater motors, allegedly involved in collisions with two other boats in the marina.
Upon arrival, the individual was advised to power his boat to the dock and discuss the alleged boat crashes with law enforcement, but police say the boater repeatedly refused to comply, stating that deputies had no valid reason to approach him.
The identified individual was Travis Dennis, who was already known to be trespassed from the marina.
After multiple attempts to persuade him to come to the dock for a conversation, he started the boat's motor and began piloting downstream, disregarding the deputies' instructions to stop, even after being informed that he was evading law enforcement.
The situation escalated, leading to the involvement of Sheriff's Office boats and Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) boats to assist in resolving the incident.
Deputies boarded the Sheriff's Office boat and relocated to Dennis' drifting vessel.
Upon boarding his boat, Dennis was taken into custody, and the vessel was found to have no valid registration at the time of contact.
Once Dennis' boat was secured and docked, it was confirmed that the boater had received a written trespass warning in July 2022 but had since returned to the marina on several occasions by water.