The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam concerning outstanding warrants that’s happening again.
The HCSO says a scammer calls claiming to be from the sheriff's office and tells the potential victim that he or she has an outstanding arrest warrant.
The scammer tells the person the warrant can be cleared by paying a removal fee using a prepaid debit card.
The HCSO says the agency will never ask a citizen for money.
Any official communication from the HCSO will be sent as certified mail or you will be called and asked to come to one of the sheriff’s office’s locations to speak with a designated staff member.