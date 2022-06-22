The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will host a hiring event for Correction’s Services at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office West Sector from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 25th.
This event is designed for qualified candidates to apply for sworn and civilian positions in HCSO Corrections Services.
Applicants must be 18 or older.
This hiring event will offer prospective applicants a unique opportunity to complete several key steps in the overall application process at one time rather than having to schedule and complete them independently over a series of weeks.
The hiring event activities will allow applicants to complete the following:
- Complete Job Application & Interview
- Physical Agility Test
- Written Examination
- Schedule a Polygraph Examination
The location of the event is 6233 Dayton Boulevard.