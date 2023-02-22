The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Sergeant Mike Thompson, who passed away last night after a prolonged illness.
Sergeant Thompson was a long-time member of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, having served for 27 years in various positions, including corrections, patrol, K-9, DEA Task Force Officer, and Narcotics & Investigative Services. In addition, he was an 8-year veteran of the US Army.
Sheriff Austin Garrett and all of the Sheriff's Office members extended their condolences to Sergeant Thompson's family and friends.
The Sheriff's Office remembers Sergeant Thompson as a dedicated officer and public servant, and his loss will be felt deeply in the community.