The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says the Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) in a deputy’s patrol car found its first stolen vehicle on Monday.
According to a press release, HCSO Deputy Logan Faulkner was traveling on Highway 153 around 5:50pm when he saw a silver GMC Acadia sitting on the side of the road.
The release says Deputy Faulkner was notified by his Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) that the vehicle in question was possibly stolen.
After further investigation, the release says the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of Crossville, Tennessee, and abandoned in Hamilton County.
The vehicle was then cleared, found to be unoccupied, and impounded.
“As sheriff, part of my vision is the pursuit of technology related equipment which will improve the efficiency of our deputies and their ability to detect and disrupt crime in our community. In 2022 we secured a (10) year technology agreement with AXON that included upgraded state-of-the-art in-car camera systems, body-worn cameras, and interview room technology, all of which includes cloud-based data storage, as well as updated taser equipment,” stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.
This new contract also included the installation of an Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) within the in-car camera system in all marked patrol vehicles.
The release says the Automated License Plate Readers are a valuable tool for law enforcement and public safety because they can consistently scan license plates whether the patrol vehicle is stationary or moving.
The ALPR also alerts deputies when a plate has an NCIC-related offense or notifications on if the vehicle is related to a Silver or AMBER Alert, the vehicle and/or plate has been reported stolen, the owner the vehicle is registered to has open warrants, and whether or not the vehicle is tied to a missing person.