HCSO says they were notified Tennessee Highway Patrol had been involved in a pursuit. Deputy Andrew Pierson located the suspect vehicle, but was led on a pursuit after the vehicle failed to stop.
Deputies saw the passenger throw an unknown object out of the car window near the 3000 block of Westside Drive. The suspect vehicle struck Deputy Pierson's patrol car. Deputy Pierson later conducted a PIT maneuver.
After a search of the vehicle, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and Fentanyl pills were located. Deputies went back to Westside Drive, where they found several 9mm rounds, a baseplate from a Glock pistol magazine, and a polymer, un-serialized 9mm “ghost gun.”
HCSO says they identified Malik Phillips (Driver), Dexter Mayes, Chyna Baker, and Asia Brown. They say numerous chargers are pending as they continue their investigation into the pursuit.
"To craft it, where you don't need a background check, is that concerning that it could fall into the wrong person’s hands?” I asked Robert Belaney with Montlake Freedom Works. “It could, but last time I checked, meth was illegal too, and people still get it," he responds.
Belaney says a person can legally build a ghost gun at home. He says there are no background checks or age requirements.
"You buy an 80% lower. You put it in the jig," he explains. "A 5-year-old could use this thing and make a a AR15 lower.”
An 80% lower is part of a firearm. It is unfinished, without the trigger pocket.
“Technically at the point of you buying, it is not fully a gun because all it would be is a chunk of aluminum in the shape of an AR15 lower," he says.
Belaney says you can buy different parts online. To build a firearm at home, he says it would cost around $500.
He says a person who can pass a background check and meet the age requirement of 21 can legally build and own a ghost gun.
But, ghost guns do not have serial numbers.
Belaney says a ghost gun left at a crime scene is difficult to trace.
Another way a person could make a ghost gun would be to scratch the numbers off a purchased or stolen gun, which is illegal.
"It's just as dangerous as regular gun in the wrong hands,” he says.