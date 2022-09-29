Hamilton County deputies are getting what could be the largest pay increase in the department's history.
Sheriff Austin Garrett is hoping it will help close the department's growing list of vacancies.
"I've had three or four resignations in the past week and a half," Garrett told county commissioners during their regular meeting Wednesday. "It's critical I put this into play."
Garrett announced he would be freezing hiring most positions in order to give pay increases worth $7,000/year to deputies. He is raising corrections officers' salaries to $50,000 and increasing patrol and school resource deputy pay to $51,500.
"I feel like we need more mid-level management with direct supervision of the people," said Garrett. "We need deputies and police on the ground."
Garrett said he has a total of about 100 positions that are vacant in the department, about half of those are patrol, corrections, and school resource deputies.
"There is an immediate need in that jail," said Sheriff Garrett. "I have a constitutional obligation to staff that jail to protect those inmates and also the men and woman that work there doing an incredibly difficult job."
Earlier this year, the Hamilton County Commission allocated almost a $1-million to Hamilton County Schools to pay for more school safety officers, which do not have arresting authority.
It came with the idea that there would be a school safety or resource officer in every school in the district by the beginning of the year. But a sheriff's office spokesperson said the department is still down nine deputies.
"I'm looking at solutions to enhance pay even further," said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. "Particularly in that school resource deputy role."
The county was already down eight school resource deputies before the deputy involved in a controversial arrest at East Ridge High School last month asked to be reassigned, adding to the shortage.
"I think it signals in a really tough time to be a cop that the community's behind you," said Wamp. "The county general government considers them a priority."
The pay increases would make Hamilton County deputies the second-highest paid in the state, according to Garrett.
"We're going to keep a lot of talent in the sheriff's office that could leave," said Wamp. "Because they're worked to death. They're working mandatory overtime of 12-hour shifts. It's not easy."