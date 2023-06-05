On Saturday, June 3, 2023, Deputy David Winters of the HSCO received an alert from the automated license plate reader (ALPR) in his patrol car while patrolling the Tunnel Boulevard area. The alert indicated a possible stolen vehicle, which Deputy Winters later confirmed.
Upon the vehicle stopping in a driveway near the 3300 block of Wilcox Avenue, Deputy Winters positioned his vehicle behind it.
The suspect then reversed the stolen car toward the deputy's patrol vehicle, turned around in a yard, and headed east on Lightfoot Mill Road toward Bonny Oaks.
During the pursuit, the suspect violated several traffic laws, including driving without lights, reaching up to 95 miles per hour, and colliding with another vehicle on Bonny Oaks Drive, just past Volkswagen Drive.
The suspect continued to flee from deputies, making contact with a building and striking the front push-bar of Deputy Winters' patrol vehicle, narrowly avoiding another HCSO Sergeant's vehicle.
Eventually, the suspect's vehicle came to a stop after hitting a curb. The driver and a female passenger fled on foot, leading deputies on a short pursuit.
The driver, Jamal Bell (born in 1997), and the female passenger, Kyra Wheat (born in 2003), were successfully apprehended.
Following their arrest, a vehicle search revealed the presence of 5.2 grams of marijuana, 36 Xanax bars, 8 grams of cocaine, and 19.2 grams of methamphetamine.
Jamal Bell and Kyra Wheat were transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center, where they were booked on numerous charges.
This incident marks the second successful recovery of a stolen vehicle, apprehension of suspects, and seizure of drugs, all thanks to the HCSO's in-car automated license plate readers.