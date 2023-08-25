The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Friday that it is investigating a report of a missing teenager.
According to family members in a post on Facebook, 14-year-old Trent Oliver has been missing since Monday, August 21.
The family says Oliver was last seen around 11:00pm when he left his grandparents' home in the Sedman Hills neighborhood off Daisy Dallas Road in north Hixson.
Oliver is described as being 5'8" tall and weighing around 150 pounds with dark blonde hair.
If you've seen Trent Oliver or have any information about this case, please call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at