The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving Chattanooga police on Saturday evening.
It happened around 4:00pm in the 2000 block of Cooley Street.
Police say they were called to a disorder and arrived at the scene to find themselves in a gunfight with the suspects.
Police returned fire, injuring a 27-year-old woman and 47-year-old man.
The sheriff's office says they will be investigating the incident at the request of the District Attorney's Office.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The names of the people involved have not been released.
