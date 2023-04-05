fatal crash generic, MGN
MGN

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in Ooltewah on Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:45pm in the 12000 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find a 2013 Hyundai Elantra in a creek with a male driver who was unresponsive.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he pronounced dead.

The name of the driver has not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.