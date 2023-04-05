The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in Ooltewah on Tuesday night.
It happened around 8:45pm in the 12000 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road.
Deputies arrived at the scene to find a 2013 Hyundai Elantra in a creek with a male driver who was unresponsive.
The driver was taken to a hospital where he pronounced dead.
The name of the driver has not been released at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
