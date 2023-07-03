Saturday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office discovered a body on W Fairmount Road on Signal Mountain.
The person's identity has yet to be released.
Local 3 News will bring you the latest developments.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 86°
L 71°
72°
Altamont
Mostly Cloudy
H 88°
L 69°
72°
Athens
Mostly Cloudy
H 87°
L 70°
71°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 86°
L 71°
72°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 86°
L 71°
72°
Dalton
Fair
H 86°
L 69°
70°
Dayton
Mostly Cloudy
H 81°
L 63°
69°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 86°
L 71°
72°
Murphy
Mostly Cloudy
H 87°
L 70°
71°
Pikeville
Mostly Cloudy
H 81°
L 63°
69°
Summerville
Partly Cloudy
H 88°
L 71°
71°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 86°
L 71°
72°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 86°
L 71°
72°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.