The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report that a student was assaulted in the bathroom at Lookout Valley Middle High School on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson with the sheriff's office, the incident involved a Lookout Valley student and a student from another school.
School officials say no one was seriously hurt.
Because the incident involved minors, deputies won't be releasing any more information, per the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Parents and families were notified by the principal on Wednesday afternoon with the following message:
LVMHS Families,
I am calling to inform you that we had an incident today involving a non-Lookout Valley student who had a significant altercation with one of our students. No serious injuries were reported. The incident is being investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dept. with full cooperation from Hamilton County Schools. Safety of our students remains our highest priority. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to our school administration.
Thanks,
Lee Ann McBryar
Principal
LVMHS