Two people accused of stealing mail in an Ooltewah neighborhood were arrested early Tuesday morning.
A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says deputies were called to the 1600 block of Sedgefield Drive on a report of two people in a white car opening mailboxes.
During a traffic stop, the driver was identified as Courtney Underhill and the passenger was identified as Darrell Fuget. Initially, the driver attempted to give deputies a false name from a Georgia license belonging to another individual, but was recognized by one of the deputies.
Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found a large amount of mail in the front passenger side floorboard. Nine addresses listed on the mail belonged to addresses on Sedgefield Drive. Deputies also observed multiple mailboxes open along the way on Sedgefield Drive.
Deputies went to the addresses where the mail was taken and spoke with the property owners. The majority of the mail was able to be immediately returned to its rightful owners and three victims advised they wanted to press charges. There were also pieces of mail found to be from an address on Hawks Landing.
Underhill and Fuget were taken to the Silverdale Detention Center.
Courtney Underhill is charged with Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, and Window Tint Violation.
Darrell Fuget is charged with Theft of Property.
This incident remains under investigation by the HCSO.
The details of this investigation have been provided to the United States Postal Inspectors Office for review.