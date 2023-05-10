Sheriff Austin Garrett and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced the inaugural Sheriff's Citizens Academy has officially kicked off and is in its third week of class.
The Sheriff's Citizens Academy is part of Sheriff Austin Garrett's vision to make HSCO's agency's policies, operations, and activities more transparent to the community and allow citizens to learn more about how their sheriff's office works on a daily basis.
The inaugural HCSO Citizens Academy is comprised of (9) local leaders representing a diverse group of community organizations, churches, businesses, and public service agencies.
Throughout the (40) hour academy, attendees will learn about every aspect of HSCO's history and operations, including Patrol, School Resource Deputy, Narcotics, and Investigative Services.
Participants will also participate in numerous training exercises covering active shooter response, vehicle stops, firearms and weapons drills, building clearing and tactics, and less lethal actions for deputy self-defense.
Attendees will learn about the HCSO's Peer Support & Employee Health and Wellness program and General Counsel's Office and tour numerous facilities related to the safety and security of Hamilton County.
"As Sheriff, I want our citizens to know we are 'your' Sheriff's Office. The HCSO's purpose is to serve and protect the entire community of Hamilton County and a large part of our mission is to build trust and positive relationships. As part of my vision to always add value in all we do, the creation and implementation of a Sheriff's Citizens Academy will help reinforce our ability to foster meaningful relationships with the citizens we are so proud to serve," stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.
The participants in this inaugural Sheriff's Citizens Academy include:
- Mr. Freddie Brooks
Retired Chattanooga Firefighter, (28 Years)
Executive Director of the International Association of Black Professional Firefighters
- Mr. James Howard
Host, Sunny 92.3 WDEF Radio
Host of WTVC's This N That
- Reverend Sterling Jetton
Pastor, Shelter Church, East Brainerd
- Ms. Stacy Johnson
Executive Director, La Paz – Chattanooga
- Mrs. Candy Johnson
President & Chief Executive Officer, Chattanooga Urban League
- Mr. Kelvin Scott
Host, 93.5 FM's Intouch with the Community Show, Brewer Media
Administrative Assistant to Bishop Kevin Adams, Olivet Baptist Church
TVA Nuclear Division
- Dr. Robert Sharpe
Chief Operations Officer, Hamilton County Department of Education
- Dr. Jeffrey Wilson
Pastor, New United Missionary Baptist Church
Former Hamilton County School Board Member
- Mr. Lacy Word
Transportation Manager II, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)