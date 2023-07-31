On Sunday, July 30, 2023, a retired K-9 named Cibo, who served the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), peacefully passed away in the presence of two of his handlers.
Cibo's law enforcement career with the HCSO began in 2015. He was a highly skilled multi-purpose canine, proficient in narcotics detection, evidence recovery, and tracking.
Throughout his service until his retirement in 2020, Cibo served the HCSO and the citizens of Hamilton County honorably.
During his dedicated career, Cibo was responsible for numerous significant seizures, leading to the recovery of substantial amounts of illicit substances such as Marijuana, Meth, Heroin, Cocaine, Crack, and MDMA, along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug money. He also played a crucial role in apprehending suspects and locating missing individuals, including endangered adults and children.
Sheriff Austin Garrett expressed the agency's gratitude for K-9 Cibo's five years of dedicated service, emphasizing the pivotal role K-9s play in their daily operations.