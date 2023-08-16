The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning of a toddler on Monday.
An HCSO spokesperson says deputies responded to the Sale Creek Fire Hall on Dayton Pike for the report of a drowning involving a two-year-old child.
The parents brought the child to the fire hall for medical assistance.
The child was then taken via emergency traffic to a local medical facility by HCEMS with additional assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies to help manage traffic.
The child was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.
No names have been released.
The HCSO is currently investigating the death.