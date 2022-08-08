Hamilton County Sheriff-elect Austin Garrett has announced some of his picks for his executive staff once he takes over in September.
Monday, Garrett named his selection of Ron Bernard for chief of staff.
Bernard will be responsible for directing the day-to-day operations of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office's administration and has worked for the HCSO for 15 years.
Garrett also announced that Brian Bush will serve as general counsel for the HCSO, replacing Coty Wamp who was elected Hamilton County District Attorney General.
Garrett, who has served as chief deputy under Sheriff Jim Hammond, will take office on September 1.
