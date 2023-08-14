Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett spoke on Monday about the major goals he achieved during his first year in office.
He highlighted three major goals during his first year, which include recruitment and retaining employees, bringing back the DARE program in schools to prevent drug overdoses, and improving school safety.
Sheriff Garrett said that he can't deliver the quality of service that is needed without the resources to do so, which is why recruiting and retaining staff was a major goal of his to accomplish. Garrett said he was able to execute this goal by freezing certain positions and increasing salary.
The next accomplishment Sherriff Garrett shared was the re-installment of the DARE program in schools. DARE is an acronym for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, and the program works to educate students about the consequences of substance abuse. Sheriff Garrett said he believes to prevent drug overdoses, you have to start with educating rather than making arrests.
"You can't arrest your way out of this problem," said Sheriff Garrett.
The final accomplishment Garrett spoke about was installing all 32 School Resource Deputies that the sheriff's office budgeted for. Twenty-four of those positions have been filled, four finished training this week, and the final four deputies will begin training next week.
A Hamilton County School spokesperson says there was an SRD in every school at the start of the semester, which kicked off last Wednesday.
Sheriff Garrett said he plans to be the first sheriff in the state to have SRO's installed in all charter schools as well. He said he plans to use state grant money for six additional deputies, who will be placed in charter schools.
Sheriff Garrett said his staff is committed to adding value, not only to his office but also the lives of the people they serve. He said he reminds his deputies of this goal everyday, and is grateful for the community's support.
