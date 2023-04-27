People whose loved ones died in violent crimes will soon have a dedicated space to remember them.
Under the pattering of rain, Hamilton County set aside a place Thursday to build a violent victims' memorial for people who died in shootings or stabbings.
"These balloons represent 25 people who lost their lives to violence in our community," Commissioner Greg Beck (D-Brainerd) said holding back tears. And there are some more people in here with balloons for children who have lost their lives."
Beck has led the push for the memorial from the commission. Sitting right on the Tennessee River, it will be a space for victims' families to feel closer to their brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters.
"I wish I could just be there and talk to him," said Darius White, whose brother Daniel Evans was killed in a shooting 18 years ago. "I still let him know that he's still loved. This is awesome what they're doing. Taking a negative and bringing it to a positive. That's awesome."
The county held a dedication service Thursday to set aside the plot of land on the Tennessee Riverpark.
"This community has suffered that rippling effect of violent crime unlike just about any community our size in the country," said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp.
$50,000 will be set aside for the memorial in the county's next budget to, as Mayor Wamp said, do it the right way.
Mothers of Murdered Sons, or MOMS, spearheaded the push for the memorial for years.
Victims' families released balloons representing just a fraction of the more than 600 people who died in violent crimes in Hamilton County.
"It's just like you're releasing just a little bit of grief, a little bit of sorrow," said Ruby Dennis, Daniel Evans' and Darrell Jones' aunt. "Just to show love and know that you are not in that by yourself. And that's a good feeling."
Shannon Westmoreland is the director of MOMS.
"The park will hopefully help other families deal with their losses and the overwhelming sudden death of a family member," said Westmoreland, whose grandson Deric Poole was killed by gun violence when he was 31.
The county's budget should be approved by the summer, with work beginning on the memorial shortly after that.
"We're going to keep their names on our tongues forever," said Beck. "And keep them alive forever. People die when nobody mentions them again. That's when they're really dead."
"The violence does need to stop," said White. "It's going to stop. It's getting better. Yeah, this is going to help."