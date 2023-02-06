The Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults' Rape Crisis Center reports there's a rise in Hamilton County teens coming in to get a sexual assault victim's forensic exam.
In the last fiscal year, 19 teens between the ages of 13 to 17 came to the Rape Crisis Center for a sexual assault forensic exam. We're seven months into the fiscal year, and 21 teens have already come into the center for an exam.
Carmen Hutson, Partnership's Director of Victim Support Services, said this year they've already surpassed the number of teens who've came in for an exam during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last fiscal year, the majority of the cases come in during the spring.
"If that stands true, we're looking at doubling the numbers by the end of the fiscal year," explained Hutson.
She said there's no real reason for why there's been an increase of teens coming in for an exam, but she does see a number of the students who come in attend Brainerd High School.
"And it's not happening at the school necessarily, but it's happening to students in those high schools and middle schools."
Lee Preston, a Sexual Assault Nurse and SANE Coordinator of the Rape Crisis Center, said teens usually have about five days after a sexual assault to come in for an exam. They also have other resources to help victims if they can't do an exam. If teens don't press charges, the evidence from the exam will be put in an anonymous kit that local law enforcement will hold on to.
"They are required to hold it per the Tennessee State law for three years and that gives that person three years to determine if they would like to prosecute," explained Preston.
Hutson said there's currently a struggle staying in touch with teens after the exam. Out of the 21 that have come in, the center is only in communication with about four. She said they can only communicate with the teen if their guardian allows it.
"Sometimes what we see is, some families don't want to talk about it, they don't want the public to know about it, sometimes the teens are judged because they were in a place they shouldn't have been, but that doesn't matter they shouldn't have been raped."
She said they are now working to educate parents and students, especially in the minority communities, that it's okay to seek help and finding a way to help lower the number of teens being sexually assaulted.
She wants victims of sexual assault to know, "That it wasn't their fault and they need to go to a trusted adult that can help them."
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault hotline at 423-755-2700. They are available 24 hours, seven days a week and all their services are free.