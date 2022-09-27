Sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise nationwide. CDC officials said there was a 26% increase in syphilis infections reported last year. The National Coalition of STD directors are calling the sharp rise in sexually transmitted diseases, "out of control."
Though, Hamilton County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Miller said there's some good news here in Chattanooga when it comes to HIV.
"From this point in the year compared from last year this time, there's not really a change in the growth, we're only one quantity, one person off from where we were last year," he explained.
Unfortunately, we're not out of the woods yet when it comes to syphilis. He said much like the rest of the country there's been an increase in cases in the Tennessee Valley.
"We're close to double than we've seen in the past year and that is concerning," said Dr. Miller.
Syphilis is a bacterial disease that spreads through sexual contact. Dr. Miller said it starts out as a painless ulcer or bump that will last for a couple weeks.
"It's not usually painful and that's why many times people don't go out and seek help, they think it's from something else."
Syphilis is curable but if left untreated long enough, it can be deadly.
Dr. Miller believes there could be multiple reasons as to why cases are on the rise, like relaxed COVID restrictions making people feel comfortable going out more and relaxed use of contraception.
"I think there's just conceptions that condoms are not necessary, I think we live in a time where HIV can be controlled, it's not cured, but it can be controlled and a lot of these STDs can be treated so I think people are not taking it as serious as they have in the past."
The best way to try and slow the spread Dr. Miller said is routine STD testing and taking preventative measures like abstinence or using protection.
As for now, Dr. Miller said the Health Department is keeping a close eye on the cases. The Hamilton County Health Department offers STD testing and treatment at their clinic on First Street and free condoms at all of their locations.