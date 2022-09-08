Hamilton County Schools is partnering with local communities to provide more resources to families experiencing homelessness.
“We’re really working to try to get kids enrolled in school right now," said Hamilton County Schools Homeless Liaison Laura Grier.
Grier is working day after day to help children in Hamilton County experiencing homelessness.
“Just bringing awareness to the program and the services and trying to reduce the stigma around the word homeless is really the main focus right now," said Grier.
She's been working to help these children for three years, counting 1,700 children last year.
“We have to re-identify all the families each year, so the social workers and staff are helping us do that right now and we’re almost up to 300," said Grier.
She said numbers are already high this year, but worries they still don't accurately represent homelessness numbers in Hamilton County Schools.
“The numbers have risen since I first started," said Grier. "I still feel like because families are scared to come forward, we’re just at the tip of the iceberg right now.”
She said she's working to overcome the stigma of homelessness and partner with local organizations to support these families.
“Just trying to set up some local libraries at the shelters, we’re going to have some school level liaisons at the school," said Grier. "That way we can have a point of contact at each school to be able to reach out to their social worker.”
She said local organizations are a big help and individuals can as well by donating through the Hamilton County School district website.
“They can go to that, they can select families in transition," said Grier. "There’s also one for care closets, that will help restock some of our local schools with care and supplies and clothing.”
If you are experiencing homelessness yourself, you are encouraged to reach out to your school's social worker or call Grier at 423-498-7073.