The major changes in virtual and in-person learning has caused some concern for leaders in Hamilton County Schools. Teachers said some students have expressed they're having trouble focusing and regulating their emotions.
"Our kids are having a lot that they're adjusting to," Hamilton County Schools Executive Director of Social, Emotional, and Academic Development Patricia Russell said.
When the pandemic began, Hamilton County Schools started a student well-being assessment. Students are given a survey to answer questions about grit, or perseverance and a growth mindset.
"We're just kind of asking questions around 'how likely are you to continue to work on something even if you fail?'" Russel said.
Based on the results, school leaders provide different resources to students.
"We make sure we teach lessons around those areas and then if students need individualized support, they could be connected to a social worker, or a counselor of any of our students supports that we have," Russell said.
They also provide community support.
"We work really closely with the Boys and Girls Club, with Northside Neighborhood, with Girls Inc," Russell said.
Russell said they've seen a common theme over the past couple years.
"Some of our students, they're struggling with focusing and monitoring or regulating their emotions," Russell said.
That's where the 130 counselors throughout the district come in, but Russell said they need to know about it to help.
"It was a way for us to hear the students voice based on what they felt their needs were and how we could support their needs," Russell said.
This round of well-being checks begin on Wednesday for all third through 12th graders. Parents are able to opt out by filling out the form sent to your email and returning it to your school by Wednesday. When the assessment is complete, parents will have access to the results.