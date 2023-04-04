There will be a health clinic for all students in the Hamilton County School system next school year.
The school-based health clinic will be inside of Howard Connect Academy.
The Hamilton County Board of Education recently approved a construction bid for almost $94,000 for the clinic.
The funds will come from a federal grant that was given to the district in 2020.
“Within that grant we ear marked a set amount of money to work with a consulting group around how to set up a sustainable school-based health clinic, and then had enough money to do construction at the school to set up the space to function as a full clinic with exam rooms inside the space, and a welcome area to be able to check people in,” Shannon Moody said.
Shannon Moody, Chief Strategy Officer for Hamilton County Schools, said construction must be completed by the end of June as a stipulation for the funding.
She said the clinic will offer more than a school nurse.
“A school nurse is really in schools to serve the immediate needs of our students or contact parents if students are hurt on location,” Moody said.
“A medical home is somewhere a doctor can actually see a student. They can assess their health, they can see them for their yearly physical exam,” Moody added.
Moody said a lot of factors went into choosing Howard Connect Academy for the school-based health clinic. One of the reasons is to increase resources.
“We know kids across our county, some students have resources and access to a doctor and some don't. So, we are kind of looking at places where we may have seen more evidence of that in our data to serve students at the highest rate,” Moody said.
The district is in the process of partnering with a medical provider to run the clinic.
“It will be some kind of local partner that would be able to serve students as a nurse practitioner or some kind of medical physician,” Moody said.
